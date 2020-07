Deciding whether there is widespread offence taken from an advertisement is subjective, according to the head of the Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland.

The ASAI's defending its decision to ban a Tampax ad for tampons after receiving just 84 complaints.

The advertisement addressed how they should be used, using a mock chat-show setting.

Chief Executive of the ASAI Orla Twomey joined Ciara Noble on Kildare Focus

