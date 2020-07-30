Listen: 26 Of 85 New Covid 19 Cases Reported Today Are In Co. Kildare.

At least 18 of the 85 new Covid 19 cases reported today are in Co. Kildare.

They are linked to a cluster at the Irish Dog Foods Factory in Naas.

A "number" of those workers live in a direct provision centre.The National Public Health Emergency Team says it's "very concerned" at the 85 new confirmed Covid-19 cases reported today.

8 cases have been reported elsewhere in the county, bringing today's total in Kildare to 26

There have now been a total of 1,763 deaths and 26,027 cases, with one further death recorded.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn is appealing to people to re-focus their efforts on containing the virus:

Cases of community transmission remain stable according to the head of the Covid-19 modelling advisory group.

Professor Phillip Nolan, Chair of the Modelling Advisory Committee and President of Maynooth University, says the new cases in recent days shows the system of track and trace is working:

Kfm News reported the diagnosing of workers at Irish Dog Foods with Covid 19 yesterday.

The firm issued this statement at that time:

"Irish Dog Foods have been informed that a number of our employees in Naas have tested positive for Coronavirus/Covid-19. The individuals involved are now self isolating and we remain in contact with them to ensure they have the support they require.

We are working closely with the the HSE and will continue to follow their advice at all times in how we manage this issue. In consultation with the HSE, we have closed the facility in question to enable a deep cleaning to be carried out.

Staff well-being and safety is paramount for our company and we have a full range of measures in place including appropriate PPE, enhanced cleaning and hygiene regimes, social distancing measures, temperature screening and regular staff health and hygiene training and communications to help combat the virus."