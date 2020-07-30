Rathangan Boil Water Notice Extended To Include Related Group Water Schemes.

The boil water notice in effect in Rathangan has been extended to include Group Water schemes.

Irish Water and Kildare County Council, issued a boil water notice on HSE advice on July 16th.

That notice affected 6,500 people who draw their supply from the Rathangan Water Supply,

It was imposed because of an issue e with the disinfection process at the Water Treatment Plant.

This led to inadequate chlorination of the public water supply.

Today, Kildare County Council has extended the notice to include KCC Rural Water Department

All users of the water on the Cappinargid, Tullylost & Glebe Group Water Schemes boil water before use.

KCC says " WATER MUST BE BOILED FOR: Drinking, Drinks made with water, Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating Brushing of teeth Making of ice "

Stock image: Pixabay