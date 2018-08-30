2nd Teenager Sent Forward For Trial, Accused Of The Murder Of Kildare Teenager, Ana Kriegel.

A second teenage boy has been sent forward for trial accused of the murder of Kildare schoolgirl Ana Kriegel.

The 14 year old's body was found in a derelict building in Lucan, Co Dublin over three months ago.

A 14 year old boy has appeared before the Children's Court for the seventh time in connection with her death and has now been sent forward for trial.

He held both his parents hands during this morning's court appearance and his grandfather was also present.

A 13 year old co-accused was sent forward for trial earlier this week charged with the murder.