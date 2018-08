Freddie Thompson has been jailed for life after being found guilty of murder by the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

David Douglas died after being shot a number of times while working in his partner’s shoe shop in Dublin city in July 2016.

Mr. Thompson who's from Loreto Road in Dublin 8 was found to have played a significant role in the planning of the execution.

Superintendent Paul Cleary was in contact with Mr. Douglas’ family immediately after the verdict was delivered: