Irish Water: Public Water Supply In Naas Is Safe.

Irish Water says the public water supply in Naas "meets all drinking water regulations and is safe to drink"

It has issued a statement this afternoon, following a viral social media post by a mother in the town, who said her child contracted the campylobacter bacteria after drinking tap-water.

Irish Water says that "additional sampling at the property in Radharc an Caisleain has taken place. Sampling was carried out in an adjacent property in Radharc an Caisleain this week and results have confirmed that the water is microbiologically compliant with the drinking water regulations and is safe to drink."

It has also confirmed that regular routine water sampling is carried out in the network area and daily testing at the Ballymore Eustace Water Treatment Plant which treats the water that supplies Naas.

Irish Water has liaised with the Public Health Department in the HSE on this matter and understand they are offering support to the family.

The Public Health department within the HSE actively monitor cases of notifiable infectious disease including campylobacter.

The HSE have confirmed that campylobacter bacteria is unlikely to be a water borne infection and have reviewed all water sample results and are satisfied that the public water supply in Naas is safe to drink.