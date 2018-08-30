Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kfm EXTRA: Kfm's Brand New On-line Music Station Now!

: 08/30/2018 - 20:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Radio On Air.jpg

Welcome to Kfm EXTRA!  Kfm's brand new EXTRA service!

Kfm is delighted to announce the establishment of our new Kfm EXTRA on-line service, which will provide non-stop music and more for your listening pleasure.

The service, LIVE on the website now,  will be officially launched on the Radio Player next week (and features also on our Home page - click Kfm EXTRA

In addition to the great non-stop music mix, we plan to give listeners the extra opportunity to listen to their favourite shows at different times to the scheduled times on our main service i.e. catch up/listen again to your favourite programme.  This aspect will be developed over time.

But, meanwhile, click Kfm EXTRA NOW, and/or on the Radio Player from early next week for your favourite tunes non-stop 24/7.

Kfm 97.6/97.3fm AND now Kfm EXTRA for your listening pleasure:  We are Kfm - Kildare on Air and On-line!

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!