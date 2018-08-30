Kfm EXTRA: Kfm's Brand New On-line Music Station Now!

Welcome to Kfm EXTRA! Kfm's brand new EXTRA service!

Kfm is delighted to announce the establishment of our new Kfm EXTRA on-line service, which will provide non-stop music and more for your listening pleasure.

The service, LIVE on the website now, will be officially launched on the Radio Player next week (and features also on our Home page - click Kfm EXTRA.

In addition to the great non-stop music mix, we plan to give listeners the extra opportunity to listen to their favourite shows at different times to the scheduled times on our main service i.e. catch up/listen again to your favourite programme. This aspect will be developed over time.

But, meanwhile, click Kfm EXTRA NOW, and/or on the Radio Player from early next week for your favourite tunes non-stop 24/7.

Kfm 97.6/97.3fm AND now Kfm EXTRA for your listening pleasure: We are Kfm - Kildare on Air and On-line!