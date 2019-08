Homewear retailer JYSK says securing retail space is the biggest challenge to expansion that they face.

The Danish brand open its first Irish store in Naas in April, as part an initial plan to create 15 stores within 2 years.

It is now proposing to open a total of 40.

The retailer says the legal process of signing a commercial lease is lengthy in Ireland.

Jenny Johnson from JYSK Ireland says things move faster in other European countries:

File image: Opening of JYSK's Naas store/RollingNews