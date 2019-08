Thousands of music fans are headed for Stradbally today to pitch their tents for Electric Picnic.

The festival is now in its 16th year, with over 57-thousand due to attend over the weekend.

Tickets sold out in just fifteen minutes when they went on sale back in December.

But a small number were made available last night after some card payments failed.

Festival organiser Melvin Benn says it's going to be a great weekend:

Image: Google maps.