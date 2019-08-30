Maynooth U. Allocated €25 Million For New Tech, Society & Innovation Project.

Maynooth University has been allocated €25 million in capital grants from Government for new ‘Technology Society and Innovation Project’

The project comprises a new 10,500 square metre academic building, to open in late 2020.

This forms part of a wider plan to modernise and expand a further 5,670 m2 of the existing Arts and Sciences buildings, for completion by 2021.

Welcoming the announcement, Professor Philip Nolan, President of Maynooth University, said: “This is landmark development project designed to keep pace with rapidly growing student numbers in the country’s fastest growing region, and to support the research and innovation skills needed to face fundamental societal challenges.”

In all, government has announced a €100 million capital investment in third level institutions.

Maynooth University, UCC and UCD will get €25 million each.

The remainder is going to IT Sligo and NUI Galway.

File image