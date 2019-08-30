The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

MII: 12 Processing Plants Cease Operations & Lay-Off Staff Amind Protests.

: 08/30/2019 - 10:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
meat_industry_ireland_logo.png

12 meat processing plants have stopped operating and started laying off staff because of the ongoing beef protests.

They're continuing at some sites across the country, despite a number of High Court injunctions being in place.

Meat Industry Ireland says the ongoing protests have led some processing plants to lay-off staff - and warns more jobs could be lost if the blockades continue.

It also says the sector as a whole is being damaged - with customers of these plants being forced to get their fresh beef from other countries.

The group says it's the last thing the industry needs ahead of a potential no deal Brexit - and is calling on the protesters to stop protesting immediately.

Five processing plants have already been granted injunctions ordering the farmers involved to stop their demonstrations.

Later this morning, the High Court will deal with injunctions already granted to ABP and Dawn Meats.

The Irish Farmers Association says it's completely opposed to attempts bring farmers before the courts and to threaten them with prison.
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!