MII: 12 Processing Plants Cease Operations & Lay-Off Staff Amind Protests.

12 meat processing plants have stopped operating and started laying off staff because of the ongoing beef protests.

They're continuing at some sites across the country, despite a number of High Court injunctions being in place.

Meat Industry Ireland says the ongoing protests have led some processing plants to lay-off staff - and warns more jobs could be lost if the blockades continue.

It also says the sector as a whole is being damaged - with customers of these plants being forced to get their fresh beef from other countries.

The group says it's the last thing the industry needs ahead of a potential no deal Brexit - and is calling on the protesters to stop protesting immediately.

Five processing plants have already been granted injunctions ordering the farmers involved to stop their demonstrations.

Later this morning, the High Court will deal with injunctions already granted to ABP and Dawn Meats.

The Irish Farmers Association says it's completely opposed to attempts bring farmers before the courts and to threaten them with prison.

