The Tánaiste says the UK Government hasn't yet put forward any 'credible' alternative to the backstop.

Simon Coveney was speaking in Helsinki following Boris Johnson's promise to step up talks with the EU to secure a Brexit deal.

The British Prime Minister has been accused of suspending Parliament to force through a no deal.

Minister Coveney says that the EU wants a deal, but that the backstop still needs to be addressed:

File image: RollingNews