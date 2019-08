Two teenagers have been beaten in a paramilitary style attack in Derry.

A 17 year old boy was treated in hospital for injuries to his legs, after being attacked in the Iniscarn Road area of the city with a crowbar.

Police say a group of masked men attacked the victim in a field at around 11 pm last night.

A 16 year old boy was also treated for injuries to his legs following the attack.

The PSNI say the boys' injuries are not believed to be life threatening.