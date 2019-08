Ryanair has announced Eddie Wilson as its new CEO.

The airline's current Chief People Officer will take up the position on September 1st.

He will report directly to Michael O'Leary, Ryanair's Group Chief Executive.

In a statement, O'Leary says he hopes Wilson will be able to build on his previous successes in spite of the challenges posed by Brexit and the Boeing Max aircraft delivery delays.

