Lakeland Dairies is to let go nearly 70 staff in Co Monaghan.

The Cavan company merged with LacPatrick Dairies in April and since then, it has been reviewing its operations.

In a statement, the company says LacPatrick had significant losses before the amalgamation.

The board has approved a plan to reduce the operating costs of the Monaghan site.

Of the 130 jobs in Monaghan, there will be 68 redundancies and some staff redeployed.