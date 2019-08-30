K Drive

Day-Time Lane Closures Will Begin On The M7 Next Week.

08/30/2019 - 17:26
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There will be off-peak day time closures on parts of the M7 begin next week.

Kildare County Council says, westbound, the left-hand lane will be closed between 5am and 3pm after the N7 off-slip, for around 3.5 kilometres.

On Fridays, this closure will be in place between the hours of 5am t0 1pm;  2 lanes westbound will be available at all times.

Between the hours of 10:am and 8pm,  Monday to Friday, the M7 Eastbound carriageway Lane 1 (nearside) and hard shoulder will be temporarily closed after the M9 merge for approx. 3.5km. -  2 lanes eastbound will be available at all times.

These closures are necessary in order to safely carry out and complete outstanding works to the verge areas of the M7.

