Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Covid-19 Update: 20 New Cases in Kildare

: 08/30/2020 - 09:27
Author: Thomas Maher
ronan_glynn_covid_briefing_09_07_20_rollingnews.jpg

 Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 1,777 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 28th August, the HPSC has been notified of 142 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 28,720 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified by Saturday evening;

    74 are men / 66 are women
    69% are under 45 years of age
    32 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
    19 cases have been identified as community transmission
    59 in Dublin, 20 in Kildare, 14 in Donegal, 14 in Limerick, 8 in Wexford, 6 in Tipperary and the remaining 21 are located in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Mayo, Meath and Wicklow.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Today marks 6 months since our first case of COVID-19. It has been a very difficult time for many and few have been left untouched in some way by the negative effects of this pandemic.

“However, it has also been a time of incredible solidarity, a time when a sense of community has come to the fore. We have seen innovation, cooperation, volunteerism and charity, and kindness on an enormous scale. Our frontline workers have stepped up again and again. But underpinning it all has been each person playing their part by making the right choices, many times, each day. Together, we have broken the chains of transmission and flattened the curve. As cases rise again, it is these same behaviours that will once again make the difference, protecting ourselves, our families and our communities.

ENDS//

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!