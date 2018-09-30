Sunday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Cein Meade & Eoin Beatty

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

99% Of Kildare's Drinking Water In Private Schemes Is In Compliance With Statutory Requirements.

: 09/30/2018 - 10:24
Author: Eoin Beatty
water_drop.jpeg

 

Figures show 99% of Kildare's Drinking Water in Private Schemes is in Compliance with Statutory  
Requirements.

In a report published by the National Oversight and Audit Commission, which has assessed the performance of all local authorities on several key indicators, results show 19 local authorities
improved their compliance rates with the remaining 12 having poorer results compared to 2016.

In total 58,100 samples were tested in 2017 and overall average compliance rate for the local authorities of 97.7% achieved. This is  nearly identical to 2016’s overall average.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!