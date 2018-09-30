Figures show 99% of Kildare's Drinking Water in Private Schemes is in Compliance with Statutory
Requirements.
In a report published by the National Oversight and Audit Commission, which has assessed the performance of all local authorities on several key indicators, results show 19 local authorities
improved their compliance rates with the remaining 12 having poorer results compared to 2016.
In total 58,100 samples were tested in 2017 and overall average compliance rate for the local authorities of 97.7% achieved. This is nearly identical to 2016’s overall average.