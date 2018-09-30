Sunday Sportsbeat

Man Hit By A Van In County Dublin Overnight.

: 09/30/2018 - 10:33
Author: Eoin Beatty
garda_forensics_team_rollingnews.jpg

 

At around 4:15 this morning the man, who was in his 30s, was killed after being hit by a van at Kingswood, just outside the city.

Emergency services were called and he was prounounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The road is currently closed to inbound traffic to allow for a Garda forensic exam of the scene, with local diversions in place.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses and are asking for anyone with information to contact them at Clondalkin Garda Station on 01-666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Photo: Rolling News

