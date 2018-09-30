Man and Woman Injured Following Collision In Mayo.

A man and a woman have been injured following a collision on the N60 in Mayo.

They were struck by a car at Breaffy at around 10:50 last night.

The 31-year-old woman suffered serious head injuries in the crash and was taken to Mayo University Hospital.

The 34 year-old man and the man driving the car received minor injuries and were also taken to hospital for treatment.

A forensic examination of the scene is taking place and the road is closed with diversions in operation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai.