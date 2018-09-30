1,102 Participants Approved For The Seniors Alert Scheme in Kildare Since 2015.

Since the Seniors Alert Scheme commenced in September 2015, 1,102 participants have been approved for the Scheme in County Kildare.

Nationally, to the end of August 2018, almost 13,000 applications were approved, with in excess of 14,500 installations completed. Spend on this demand-led scheme to date in 2018 has been almost €5.4million.

So far this year, at the end of the second quarter, 403 applications have been approved in Kildare, which is the highest in the county since the introdction of the scheme.