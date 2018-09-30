Funding For Kildare For Affordable Housing Suggested As Being €300,000

€75 million of Exchequer funding is being provided under the Serviced Sites Fund to provide enabling infrastructure to facilitate the delivery of affordable homes on local authority and Housing Agency sites, in or near centres where increasing house prices and rents have created a significant affordability gap for first-time buyers and for those wishing to rent.

The call for funding is being targeted initially at eleven local authorities, where it has been identified that there is a more pressing need for affordable housing. The local authorities initially targeted are the four Dublin local authorities; Kildare, Meath, Wicklow and Louth, and Galway City; Cork City and County Councils.

In Kildare, there is one site with 10 afforadable housing units.

The suggested funding requirement is 300,000.