Additional services on the Maynooth line come in to being today, but will mean several time-table changes.

Iarnród Éireann advises customers that an additional evening service to Mullingar, will operate from this evening.

The 20:47 Dublin Connolly to Maynooth service is extended to Mullingar.

However, the 21:40 Maynooth to Dublin Connolly, Monday to Friday, is cancelled from now on.