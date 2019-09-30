K Drive

Greyhound Board "Shocked" That Fáilte Ireland Has Suspended Promotion Of Greyhound Racing.

: 09/30/2019 - 13:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
greyhound_racing_pixabay.jpg

The Irish Greyhound Board says its shocked and disappointed at the decision to suspend promotion of greyhound racing by Tourism Ireland and Failte Ireland.

It says the organisation has engaged with both tourism bodies in recent days and is making a detailed submission on the activities of the IGB in relation to the care and welfare of greyhounds.

In a statement this afternoon, the board says the tourism market supports both direct and indirect employment within and outside of the greyhound community.

CEO of the Irish Greyhound Board,Gerard Dollard, says there is surprise in the community at the decision by the tourism organisations:

