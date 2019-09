66 percent of people believe the way Irish is taught in schools needs a complete overhaul, according to a survey by Kantar Millward Brown.

A new campaign, Gaeilge for All, has been launched today.

It's calling on the department of education to ensure that every student can have a positive, meaningful and fulfilling Irish language learning experience.

Ard-Rúnaí of Chonradh na Gaeilge Julian De Spainn has called on the Education Minister Joe McHugh to act.