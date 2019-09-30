Listen: Kildare GRA Rep. Says Garda "Pro-Arrest" Approach Already In Effect.

Gardaí are to roll-out a nationwide operation aimed at tackling a rise in street attacks.

A new strategy is being launched in so-called "assault hot-spots", where extra Gardaí will be deployed to reduce street violence, the fear of assaults, and to make public places safer.

Flashpoints in Dublin, and other major cities and towns, will see greater surveillance and high-visibility patrols at key times when assaults typically tend to occur.

More emphasis will be put on the early investigation into assaults, with officers taking a "pro-arrest" approach.

But Kildare Garda John Joe O'Connell, who is the Division's GRA representative, says this already happens: