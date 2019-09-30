K Drive

Late Trócaire Aid Worker To Be Honoured With Presidential Distinguished Service Award.

: 09/30/2019 - 15:24
Author: Ciara Plunkett
An Irish aid worker who died earlier this year is among those to be recognised by the Presidential Distinguished Service Awards for the Irish Abroad.

Sally O'Neill Sanchez, who worked for Maynooth headquartered Trocaire for 37 years and was killed in a car crash in Guatemala in April, is named as the recipient of the Peace, Reconciliation and Development award.

The mother of one of the victims of the Berkeley balcony collapse Jackie Donohoe will receive the Irish Community Support award.

The Presidential Distinguished Service Award was established by the Government in 2011 to recognise the contribution of members of the Irish Diaspora.

 

