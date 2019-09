Secrecy around John Delaney's resignation from the FAI is not acceptable, according to a TD.

There's been calls for football's governing body to reveal how much it's paid to Delaney in a severance package.

His 15 year tenure as boss of the FAI came to an end late on Saturday night.

Kildare North Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy says more answers are needed from the FAI if it wants state funding restored:

File image; Catherine Murphy/RollingNews