K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Increasing In The Number Of People In Homelessness "Disappointing".

: 09/30/2019 - 15:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
simon_communities_logo.png

The Simon Communities says Ireland needs to 'turn a corner' in dealing with the homelessness issue.

It comes as latest figures show 10,338 people were living in emergency accommodation in August, of whom 184 are in Kildare.

Nationally, there was also an increase of 70 children who were homeless last month - bringing the total to 3848.

Head of Policy at the Simon Communities, Wayne Stanley, says the rise is disappointing:

mon16homeless.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

The number of people who are homeless in Kildare is more than Wicklow (32) and Meath (111) combined.

The three counties make up the Mid East Region where, last month, 42 families, including 182 children, were homeless

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!