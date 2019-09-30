Listen: Increasing In The Number Of People In Homelessness "Disappointing".

The Simon Communities says Ireland needs to 'turn a corner' in dealing with the homelessness issue.

It comes as latest figures show 10,338 people were living in emergency accommodation in August, of whom 184 are in Kildare.

Nationally, there was also an increase of 70 children who were homeless last month - bringing the total to 3848.

Head of Policy at the Simon Communities, Wayne Stanley, says the rise is disappointing:

The number of people who are homeless in Kildare is more than Wicklow (32) and Meath (111) combined.

The three counties make up the Mid East Region where, last month, 42 families, including 182 children, were homeless