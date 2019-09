Two Limerick men who were killed in a crash on the outskirts of the city last week have been identified.

The bodies of 30 year old Patrick Hogan of Thomandgate, and 24 year old Jonathon Healy of Kileely, were found in a burnt out car at Quinspool, Parteen Co. Clare on September 26th.

Gardai say details of the post mortem results are not being released at this time for operational reasons.