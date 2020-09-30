Uncertainty Over Celbridge Player Participation In Kildare Senior Panel Persists.

Uncertainty continues as to whether Celbridge players will withdraw their services from the county football panel.

Reports indicate that the club is preparing an official complaint regarding the officiating in last weekend’s defeat to Moorefield

The four Celbridge county panellists are Mick O’Grady, Kevin Flynn, Paddy Brophy and Fergal Conway.

The Kildare panel returned to training yesterday evening, but its not known if any of those players participated.

Kfm spoke with the match referee Barrett who said his integrity as a person and referee are above reproach. The Kilcullen club man, a Dublin-based Garda, told Kfm that the level of abuse he’s encountering is unacceptable and extremely upsetting.

Tomorrow morning’s Kildare Today programme, will hear from 1993 All Ireland final referee Tommy Howard who feels that this controversy and other similar ones will render it extremely difficult to recruit referees.