K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Uncertainty Over Celbridge Player Participation In Kildare Senior Panel Persists.

: 09/30/2020 - 15:40
Author: Ciara Plunkett
celbridge_gaa_logo.jpg

Uncertainty continues as to whether Celbridge players will withdraw their services from the county football panel.

Reports indicate that the club is preparing an official complaint regarding the officiating in last weekend’s defeat to Moorefield

The four Celbridge county panellists are Mick O’Grady, Kevin Flynn, Paddy Brophy and Fergal Conway.

The Kildare panel returned to training yesterday evening, but its not known if any of those players participated.

Kfm spoke with the match referee Barrett who said his integrity as a person and referee are above reproach.  The Kilcullen club man, a Dublin-based Garda, told Kfm that the level of abuse he’s encountering is unacceptable and extremely upsetting.

Tomorrow morning’s Kildare Today programme, will hear from 1993 All Ireland final referee Tommy Howard who feels that this controversy and other similar ones will render it extremely difficult to recruit referees.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!