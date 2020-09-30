K Drive

3 Men Arrested In Limerick As Part Of Operation Targeting Dissident Republican Activity.

: 09/30/2020 - 15:54
Author: Ciara Plunkett
co_limerick.jpg

Three men have been arrested and six properties searched in Limerick City and County as part of an operation targeting suspected dissident republican activity.

Up to 40 Gardai were involved from the Limerick division, as well as the Special Detective Unit from Harcourt Square.

They were supported by the Regional Armed Support Unit.

The three men, two aged in their 20s and one in his 40s, are currently detained at stations in the city on suspicion of being part of an unlawful organisation.

Documentation and electronic devices were seized by Gardai.

