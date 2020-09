The Society of St Vincent de Paul is to transfer the management of its hostels to other homelessness charities.

The society says it believes it will benefit those who use the services as managing hostels is moving beyond the capacity of a volunteer led organisation.

They have 9 hostels in Carlow, Cork, Ennis, Limerick, Longford, Waterford and Wexford - with 300 beds.

SVP is in discussion with the respective Local Authorities and the HSE to facilitate the transfer of its services