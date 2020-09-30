K Drive

€12 Million Overpaid In Illness Benefit By The State Last Year.

: 09/30/2020 - 17:03
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Over 12 million euro was overpaid in illness benefit by the state last year.

The figure is contained in the Comptroller's and Auditor General's report for 2019.

The overpayment is related to a transition to a new illness payment process system.

The accounts also show the value of the escrow fund relating to the Apple Tax case declined by 249 million euro last year.

In December it was worth just over 14 billion euro.

37 million euro of the reduction was due to negative interest rates.

 

