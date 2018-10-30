Three Motions On Developments At Carton Avenue Being Debated This Week

Three separate motions on Kildare County Council's developments on Maynooth's historic Carton Avenue are being debated this week.

KCC has installed cycling routes in the green area of the 18th century walk-way.

Sinn Fein Cllr. Réada Cronin says the council should "pursue the possibility of transferring its custodianship of Carton Avenue to the Office of Public Works"

Fianna Fáil Cllr., Naoise Ó’Cearúil wants KCC to state what action it has taken "to enact the democratic motions enacted by councillors in relation to Carton Avenue at last month’s meeting".

While Fine Gael Tim Durkan wants councillors to be informed, in advance, for any plans for the area, and "intended works go through a public consultation process."

Motions will be debated at the Maynooth MD meeting.