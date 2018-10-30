The Breakfast Show

6am - 9am
with
Darragh O'Dea

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Three Motions On Developments At Carton Avenue Being Debated This Week

: 10/30/2018 - 07:44
Author: Laura Donnelly
cartonavenue_via_kildarecoco.jpg

Three separate motions on Kildare County Council's developments on Maynooth's historic Carton Avenue are being debated this week.

KCC has installed cycling routes in the green area of the 18th century walk-way.

Sinn Fein Cllr. Réada Cronin says the council should "pursue the possibility of transferring its custodianship of Carton Avenue to the Office of Public Works"

Fianna Fáil Cllr., Naoise Ó’Cearúil wants KCC to state what action it has taken "to enact the democratic motions enacted by councillors in relation to Carton Avenue at last month’s meeting".

While Fine Gael Tim Durkan wants councillors to be informed, in advance, for any plans for the area, and "intended works go through a public consultation process."

Motions will be debated at the Maynooth MD meeting.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!