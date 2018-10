Fianna Fail's accusing the Government of 'ineptitude' over the handling of the national broadband plan.

It comes amid concern that a further delay in the process could leave rural homes without the service until at least 2020.

Around 13,000 homes and businesses in Kildare remain without access to the service, most in rural areas.

The party's communications spokesperson, Timmy Dooley, says it's not good enough.