Human activity, such as overusing natural resources and single-use plastics, is endangering animals by making them homeless.

A new report from WWF shows a dramatic decrease in wildlife populations around the world - a 60 percent drop in 44 years.

The 'Living Planet' report shows that the decline in freshwater fauna was 80 percent.

Ciaran Flood from the Irish Wildlife Trust says we need to take action now:

Stock image/Pexels.