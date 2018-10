Pharrell Williams has banned Donald Trump from using his 2013 number one track 'Happy.'

It comes after the song was played at a Trump rally in Indiana, hours after 11 people were shot dead in a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

In a letter to the US President, Pharrell wrote that Mr. Trump was forbidden from using his music in future.

The letter read, "there was nothing happy about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday, and no permission was granted for your use of this song."