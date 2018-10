Turas Nua is targeting an additional 430 businesses and organisations in Kildare over the next year.

It is tasked with delivering the JobPath programme on behalf of the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection in 13 counties.

It is already working with 1,328 employers in Kildare, and 1,728, who have secured employment.

Another 8,176 people in Kildare have undertaken Turas Nua training.