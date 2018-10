The Deputy State Pathologist has told the trial of a man accused of murdering his friend that the deceased would have died instantly.

Paul Wells Senior of Barnamore Park in Finglas, Dublin has pleaded NOT guilty to the murder of Kenneth O’Brien in January 2016.

The court has previously heard that Mr. O'Brien's partial remains were found in a canal in Kildare.

