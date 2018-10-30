K Drive

Listen: Checks On 42 Schools Constructed By Western Building Systems Due For Completion This Evening.

: 10/30/2018 - 17:15
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Department of Education's confirmed 3 schools affected by structural defects will partially re-open after the mid-term break.

Initial structural checks on 42 schools constructed by Western Building Systems will be completed this evening.

Tom Swift reports:

