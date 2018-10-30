A Plaque To Remember Kildare's WWI Dead To Be Unveiled On November 11th.

A plaque to remember Kildare's World War I dead will be unveiled on November 11th.

It is estimated that 35,000 Irishmen were killed in World War I. Current research has ascertained that two women and 748 men from Co. Kildare died in the conflict

It is claimed that Athy and the surrounding district suffered the greatest loss of life per capita in Ireland while Clongowes Wood College, Clane, proportionately lost more alumni than England's Eton College.

The youngest fatality was 15 years of age while the oldest was 49; the last fatality occurred on 10 November, just a day before the war ended at 11.00 a.m. on 11 November 1918.

Co Kildare Decade of Commemorations is inviting everyone in the county to "to mark the occasion of the end of the Great War at the unveiling of a Civic Memorial by the Mayor of Co. Kildare, Cllr. Seán Power at Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, on Sunday, 11 November 2018 at 11.00 a.m. "

Image courtesy Co Kildare Decade of Commemorations