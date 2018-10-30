K Drive

"High Number" Of Speeding Offences Detected On The Prosperous To Rathcoffey Road.

: 10/30/2018 - 17:25
Author: Ciara Plunkett
speed.jpg

Naas Roads Policing Unit say "a number of high speeds detected" during its speed check operation.

It took place on the R408 Prosperous-Rathcoffey Road, where the speed limit is 80kmph zone.

Fines and penalty points are to issue.

 

Image courtesy An Garda Siochana.

 

