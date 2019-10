Climate change protesters have disrupted an oil and gas conference in Dublin for the second day.

Members of Extinction Rebellion poured 15 litres of fake blood outside the Clayton Hotel on Burlington Road, where the event was being held.

The group says it represents the blood on the hands of the oil corporations.



0/10/2019 Extinction Rebellion Climate Activists stage a non-violent, direct action outside the Burlington Clayton Hotel in Dublin to protest against the Atlantic Ireland conference and Exhibition which is held inside the hotel by the Irish Shelf Petroleum Study Group (ISPSG). Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie