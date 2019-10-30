K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Investigations Continue In To Robbery At Kildare Town Business Premises.

: 10/30/2019 - 16:21
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_badge.jpg

Investigations are continuing in to a robbery at a business premises in Kildare Town.

Gardai say thieves forced the rear door of Aldi in Grey Abbey in the early hours of Monday morning, between 1am and 2am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai at Kildare Town on 045-52-77-30.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!