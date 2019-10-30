Listen: €150M To Be Spent On Train Carriages For Kildare, Maynooth & Northern Lines.

The government is going to spend €150 million on 41 new train carriages for the Kildare, Maynooth and Northern lines, aimed at reducing congestion for commuters around Dublin.

It comes after Irish Rail said it might have to make some services "pre-book only" because of overcrowding.

A 450 million euro investment in Co. Limerick roads has also been announced including a by-pass of Adare village.

Transport Minister Shane Ross says today's announcement will boost train capacity by a third by 2021.

File image: RollingNews