K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Irish Water Criticised By EPA For Not Making Mandated Changes At Leixlip Treatment Plant

: 10/30/2019 - 17:35
Author: Ciara Plunkett
irish_water_logo.png

Irish Water has been criticised for not making changes it was told to at the Leixlip Water Treatment Plant, which was at the centre of the country's largest ever boil water notice.

More than 600,000 people in parts of North Kildare, Dublin and Meath were told it wasn't safe to use their tap water for 3 days  last week, because of a treatment issue.

A report from the Environmental Protection Agency says it recommended an automatic shutdown be installed for problems back in March, months before the latest problem in Leixlip.

The report also says ultraviolet disinfection needs to be introduced to make sure treated water is safe to drink.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!