Irish Water Criticised By EPA For Not Making Mandated Changes At Leixlip Treatment Plant

Irish Water has been criticised for not making changes it was told to at the Leixlip Water Treatment Plant, which was at the centre of the country's largest ever boil water notice.

More than 600,000 people in parts of North Kildare, Dublin and Meath were told it wasn't safe to use their tap water for 3 days last week, because of a treatment issue.

A report from the Environmental Protection Agency says it recommended an automatic shutdown be installed for problems back in March, months before the latest problem in Leixlip.

The report also says ultraviolet disinfection needs to be introduced to make sure treated water is safe to drink.