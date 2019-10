The British Labour leader says the Grenfell Tower fire was an "avoidable tragedy".

Jeremy Corbyn was speaking following the release of the first report into the blaze which killed 72 people in 2017.

The London Fire Brigade has been criticised for its policy of telling residents to stay put.

Bereaved relatives want change in the organisation.

Matt Wrack, from the Fire Brigades Union, says pointing the blame at his members isn't fair.

File image: Jeremy Corbyn/Wikipedia.