K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Automatic Enrollment Pension Scheme Expected By 2022.

: 10/30/2019 - 17:44
Author: Ciara Plunkett
regina_doherty_28_05_18_headshot_rollingnews.jpg

The government says an automatic enrollment pension scheme for over half a million workers will be in place by 2022.

Under proposals agreed by Cabinet today, all workers aged between 23 and 60, who earn over 20,000 euro, will automatically be signed up for a pension.

Employers will have to match their contribution, which will initially be 1.5 per cent.

A worker's pension contributions will be collected in the same pot, even if they change job.

Minister for Social Protection, Regina Doherty, says it's about protecting employees' futures:

 

 

Image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!