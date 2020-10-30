Friday Morning Sport: Dundalk Lose To Arsenal In Europa League; Wolves In Premier League Action Later.

Soccer

Dundalk lost 3-0 to Arsenal in their Europa League Group B match at the Emirates Stadium last night.

Eddie Nketiah, Joe Willock and Nicolas Pepe were on the mark for the Gunners.

Dundalk became the first team in Europa League history not to concede a free kick in a match, Interim head coach Filippo Giovagnoli says that's admirable:

Celtic lost a 2-0 lead as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Lille in Group H.

Tottenham Hotspur lost 1-0 to Royal Antwerp in Group J, prompting manager Jose Mourinho to criticise his players.

Leicester City won 2-1 away to AEK Athens to jointly top Group G.

Rangers continued their winning start to Group D with a 1-nil victory at home to Lech Poznan.

In the Premier League tonight, Wolves host Crystal Palace at Molineux.

Kick off is at 8pm.

Golf

Padraig Harrington will enter round two of the Bermuda Championship on the US PGA Tour in a tie for 15th place on 4 under par.

American Peter Malnati leads on 8 under.

Seamus Power is 2 under par.

Horse Racing

A seven race card over jumps is underway at Down Royal from 12.40pm.

There are 8 races on the all weather at Dundalk, beginning at 4.30pm.

